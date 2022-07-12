World Health Organization: Gender 'beyond non-binary'

The World Health Organization has insisted that mankind was not created by God as male and female but instead displays many genders on a spectrum.

However, that's apparently no longer good enough for the United Nations organization, which now says in its "gender mainstreaming manual" that gender goes "beyond non-binary," reports Fox News.

The WHO websites states the updated guidance will focus on "highlighting and expanding on the concept of intersectionality, which looks at how gender power dynamics interact with other hierarchies of privilege or disadvantage, resulting in inequality and differential health outcomes for different people."

It will emphasize "going beyond non-binary approaches to gender and health to recognize gender and sexual diversity, or the concepts that gender identity exists on a continuum and that sex is not limited to male or female."

After the WHO was accused of helping China cover up its role in the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. under Donald Trump withdrew its membership from the organization. President Joe Biden has rejoined the WHO. But Republicans in Congress are trying to curb its authority.

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., has introduced a bill not only to permanently leave the WHO but also the United Nations.

The U.N., the congressman said, has "repeatedly proven itself to be an utterly useless organization."

In a statement, Rogers said: "The Charter of the United Nations states the U.N.’s mission to ‘reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small. However, Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, has proven herself to be nothing more than a puppet for the Chinese Communist Party – aiding the CCP in playing down the very real and horrifying genocide being carried out against Uyghurs."

