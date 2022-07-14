Yankees unlikely to pursue Andrew Benintendi trade because he's unvaccinated

(NEW YORK POST) – The Yankees are unlikely to continue pursuing a trade for Andrew Benintendi, the Royals’ All-Star left fielder, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, The Post’s Jon Heyman reports.

Benintendi, 28, is one of 10 Royals players not making the trip to Toronto for a four-game series against the Blue Jays that starts Thursday night. Those players are not allowed to enter Canada because of their vaccination status.

The Yankees, who had a fully vaccinated roster when they went to Toronto in early May and mid-June, have one more trip to Canada remaining: a three-game series against the Blue Jays on Sept. 26-28. The Yankees have a 14-game lead in the AL East, while the Blue Jays are tied with the Red Sox and Mariners for the final two wild-card spots.

