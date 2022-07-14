A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Yankees unlikely to pursue Andrew Benintendi trade because he's unvaccinated

Shot status can impact travel ability during games

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 14, 2022 at 2:59pm
(Image by Chris Pastrick from Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) – The Yankees are unlikely to continue pursuing a trade for Andrew Benintendi, the Royals’ All-Star left fielder, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, The Post’s Jon Heyman reports.

Benintendi, 28, is one of 10 Royals players not making the trip to Toronto for a four-game series against the Blue Jays that starts Thursday night. Those players are not allowed to enter Canada because of their vaccination status.

The Yankees, who had a fully vaccinated roster when they went to Toronto in early May and mid-June, have one more trip to Canada remaining: a three-game series against the Blue Jays on Sept. 26-28. The Yankees have a 14-game lead in the AL East, while the Blue Jays are tied with the Red Sox and Mariners for the final two wild-card spots.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
