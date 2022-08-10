A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
These are the 10 biggest military-spending nations in the world

In 2021, global costs reached $2.1 trillion

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 20, 2022 at 4:58pm
Chinese military forces (Video screenshot)

Chinese military forces (Video screenshot)

(ZEROHEDGE) – As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has continued, military spending and technology has come under the spotlight as the world tracked Western arms shipments and watched how HIMAR rocket launchers and other weaponry affected the conflict.

But, as Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte details below, developing, exporting, and deploying military personnel and weaponry costs nations hundreds of billions every year. In 2021, global military spending reached $2.1 trillion, rising for its seventh year in a row.

Using data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), this visualization shows which countries spent the most on their military in 2021, along with their overall share of global military spending.

Read the full story ›

