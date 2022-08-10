10-year-old 'trans' model celebrated, plans surgery at age 16

The story of a celebrated child model who is male, but poses as a female and hopes to have transgender surgery at age 16, is stirring the waters of the transgender controversy.

Because its circumstances show the impact of the "woke" culture on children.

"Both of my parents are trans-masculine. We are one big queer family," explains a profile for Neolla McMaher at an online LGBT community site.

He is attracting attention because he modeled, as a girl, at New York Fashion Week representing the Trans' Clothing Co. brand.

TRENDING: Are we headed for a civil war?

The 10-year-old also has been signed to additional modeling jobs for the rest of this year.

The original reporting on the situation came from Reduxx magazine, which explained that Noella's family includes "two trans-identified female parents," who additional have a nonbinary "theybie."

That report explains the 10-year-old "is making headlines as the world’s youngest trans model to walk the runway at New York Fashion Week."

It said Noella's parents said he began expressing dysphoria at age 2.

Are children being indoctrinated into transgenderism? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"She would refuse to wear boy clothes and have tantrums because she was so young. She knew what she wanted, but didn’t have the words to say it … I should have known earlier, as she hated anything masculine, so I brought her to a gender clinic," his mother explained.

The "woke" culture in support, Noella "socially transitioned" at 4, legally transitioned at 6 and now hopes for chemical puberty blockers and gender surgery.

"Dee McMaher, Noella’s biological mother, is a social justice advocate who identifies as non-binary, appears to be on hormone replacement therapy, and recently had a cosmetic mastectomy. Both she and her current partner are females who identify as trans masculine," that report explained.

"According to the Point Foundation website, McMaher, neé Kalick, has been an 'advocate and educator' for transgender children for 10 years — roughly since around the time Noella was born," the report said.

The family has been promoted in "People's World," and "Chicago Parent."

Sinead Watson, a vocal member of a growing community of those who have detransitioned, was stunned.

"I cannot believe this child was affirmed at such a young age. I cannot believe this child – this baby – was deemed wrong as young as 2." Watson told Reduxx. "And legal changes as 6? This whole case is abhorrent."

"That this child’s parents both happen to be ‘trans’ or ‘queer’ is no surprise to me. They are forcing their own ideological ideas onto their innocent baby," Watson said. "As with the social contagion among vulnerable children, we’re seeing more and more parents with Münchausen syndrome by proxy. It’s not the kids who are trans – it’s the parents who want them to be trans."

Here's the testimony from someone who started the transitioning process, but then backed away:

IMPORTANT NOTE: How is it possible that the greatest and freest nation in world history has so rapidly come under the control of serially lying, deranged, power-mad sociopaths – leaders with nothing but contempt for America, for its history, its Constitution, its Judeo-Christian culture and its people? Orwell’s “1984” points directly to the answer: The elites are changing America’s language itself, so that people’s words – and therefore, their very thoughts – inevitably come under the control of the ruling class. It’s a way of bending reality in real time, so that what is illusion appears to be true, while what is real and true appears to be lies, misinformation, “hate speech,” “conspiracy theories” and “extremism.” This extraordinarily powerful but little-understood weapon of war employed 24/7 by the Marxist left is completely explained, exposed and exploded in the August issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower agazine, “NEWSPEAK 2022: How tyrants and lunatics are enslaving Americans by redefining everything.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!