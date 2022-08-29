A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: '100% they wanted me murdered,' says Marjorie Taylor Greene says of swatters

'They were doing this in hopes that the police would kill me'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 28, 2022 at 9:43pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Video screenshot)

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said Saturday night that those who “swatted” her last week wanted her killed by police.

“Absolutely, 100%, they wanted me to be murdered, death by cop. That's what swatting is. And they were doing this in hopes that the police would kill me,” Greene said in an extensive interview about the event on Right Side Broadcasting Network.

On Wednesday and Thursday, police went to Greene’s Rome, Georgia, home after false 911 calls were made suggesting that people inside were dead and the killer armed and suicidal. The callers were apparently incensed over the Republican lawmaker’s efforts to stop sex-modifying surgery on transgender minors.

TRENDING: Kissing the calves, another Jesus, a jealous God

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







EU to ban visas for all Russians?
WATCH: '100% they wanted me murdered,' says Marjorie Taylor Greene says of swatters
2 pilots for major airline suspended after fighting in cockpit
'Somebody help me!': SeaWorld trainer has 'blood curdling' scream while dragged down by 2 massive orcas
Jerusalem Post: Is God punishing the United States of America?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×