WATCH: '100% they wanted me murdered,' says Marjorie Taylor Greene says of swatters

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said Saturday night that those who “swatted” her last week wanted her killed by police.

“Absolutely, 100%, they wanted me to be murdered, death by cop. That's what swatting is. And they were doing this in hopes that the police would kill me,” Greene said in an extensive interview about the event on Right Side Broadcasting Network.

WATCH: Never before seen security camera footage. pic.twitter.com/z4FPOhPBF0 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 28, 2022

On Wednesday and Thursday, police went to Greene’s Rome, Georgia, home after false 911 calls were made suggesting that people inside were dead and the killer armed and suicidal. The callers were apparently incensed over the Republican lawmaker’s efforts to stop sex-modifying surgery on transgender minors.

