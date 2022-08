(CBN NEWS) -- Earl Mallinger knows a lot about farming and staying healthy. At 105 years old, Earl has some sage advice for others on how to live a long and fruitful life.

"Keep moving, once you, once you quit moving, you go downhill pretty fast," Crystal Sugar's oldest beet farmer said.

Earl credits his 1,000-acre Minnesota farm for keeping him healthy all these years. He says the exercise and fresh air has helped to keep him active.

