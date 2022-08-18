1,200 scientists, scholars: 'There is no climate emergency'

Led by a Nobel Prize laureate, more than 1,100 scientists and scholars have signed a document declaring climate science is based more on personal beliefs and political agendas than sound, rigorous science.

The World Climate Declaration states climate science "should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific."

"Scientists should openly address uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of their policy measures," the declaration reads.

The declaration was organized by Climate Intelligence, an independent policy foundation founded in 2019 by Dutch emeritus professor of geophysics Guus Berkhout and Dutch science journalist Marcel Crok.

TRENDING: Mind-boggling: Biden allows in astronomical number of illegal aliens

The U.K. website the Daily Sceptic reported one of the lead authors of the declaration, atmospheric physicist Richard Lindzen, has called the current climate narrative "absurd." Yet relentless propaganda from grant-dependent academics and agenda-driven journalists has generated a widely accepted narrative that the science is "settled."

"We should free ourselves from the naïve belief in immature climate models,” the WCD states. “"In future, climate research must give significantly more emphasis to empirical science."

Last week, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which spends $368 billion for "green" energy with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions by 40% by 2030. When Joe Biden was vice president under Barack Obama, the administration subsidized "green" energy with federal grants and tax breaks. Joe Biden himself announced in 2009 a $535 million loan guarantee for the solar panel company Solyndra to go along with $700 million in venture capital funding. Biden said the plant built with that money would power more than half a million homes. But two years later, the company filed for bankruptcy and shut down its operations.

The World Climate Declaration points out that since emerging from the Little Ice Age in the mid-19th century, the world has warmed significantly less than predicted by the U.N.'s International Panel on Climate Change's models

Is there a climate emergency? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (4 Votes) 99% (409 Votes)

"The gap between the real world and the modeled world tells us that we are far from understanding climate change," the WCD states.

The declaration argues Earth’s climate has varied, with cold and warm periods, for as long as the planet has existed, and it is "no surprise that we are experiencing a period of warming."

The climate models "are not remotely plausible as global policy tools," ignoring, for one, the benefits of carbon dioxide, which is "not a pollutant."

"It is essential to all life on Earth," the declaration says. "Photosynthesis is a blessing. More CO2 is beneficial for nature, greening the Earth; additional CO2 in the air has promoted growth in global plant biomass. It is also good for agriculture, increasing the yield of crops worldwide."

There is no statistical evidence, the signatories say, "that global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts and such-like natural disasters, or making them more frequent."

"There is no climate emergency. We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050."

Last year, Steven Koonin, an under-secretary of science in the Obama administration, published a book titled "Unsettled" that said "the science is insufficient to make useful projections about how the climate will change over the coming decades, much less what our actions will be."

The idea that climate change is settled demeans and chills the scientific enterprise, he contended, "retarding its progress in these important matters."

In 2020, the long-time green activist Michael Shellenberger wrote a book called "Apocalypse Never" that lamented the conversation about climate change has "spiraled out of control."

EDITOR’S NOTE: During the Biden era of rapidly metastasizing madness, the greatest madness of all may be today’s shockingly widespread campaign to indoctrinate, seduce, groom and flat-out RECRUIT America’s children into the dark world of transgenderism. Countless LGBT activists, including many public-school teachers, have taken to proselytizing the new transgender salvation to America’s children, both on social media and within the schools themselves. Even Biden’s far-left Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra fully supports taxpayer-funded amputations of healthy body parts of these vulnerable children, declaring ghoulishly, “We should help those have the life-affirming care that they need.” The result? Untold numbers of America’s kids are being led into lives of not just unending conflict, confusion, suffering, deformity and disability, but far too often – as multiple studies prove – suicide. The whole unbelievable story – including the underlying reasons, almost entirely unreported elsewhere, for what amounts to the most massive child sexual abuse campaign in American history – is explored as never before in the July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled “WHAT’S REALLY BEHIND THE TRANSGENDER CRAZE?”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!