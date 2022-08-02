A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
2 more fertilizer plants in Europe shut down due to high gas prices

No energy means no food

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 27, 2022 at 4:37pm
(NEWS TARGET) – A pair of fertilizer production facilities in Poland have reportedly closed their doors, at least temporarily, because of the exorbitant cost of natural gas and other fuels.

Record-breaking prices for fuel all across Europe forced Grupa Azoty, the European Union’s second-largest fertilizer producer and the owner of one of the plants, to halt operations. The company issued the following statement on August 22:

“Due to record prices for natural gas, the main raw material for Grupa Azoty SA’s production, the company decided on August 22, 2022 to temporarily shut down its nitrogen fertilizer, caprolactam and polyamide 6 production plants from August 23, 2022.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







