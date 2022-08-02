2 pilots for major airline suspended after fighting in cockpit

(SIMPLE FLYING) -- Two pilots with one of the world's largest airlines have been suspended following an in-flight altercation. The two Air France pilots faced corrective action after reportedly coming to blows in the cockpit of a flight to Paris.

The incident occurred on a flight between Geneva and Paris in June and was resolved quickly. A spokesperson for the airline confirmed to Bloomberg that the flight proceeded as usual and that the pilots are awaiting a decision by management on their inappropriate behavior.

According to local news, the pilot and the co-pilot of the Airbus A320 had a disagreement that turned into a physical altercation mid-flight. The June incident became physical shortly after takeoff while the plane climbed to its cruising altitude.

