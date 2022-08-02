A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
THE UNFRIENDLY SKIES
2 pilots for major airline suspended after fighting in cockpit

'The incident ended quickly without affecting either the conduct or the safety of the flight'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 28, 2022 at 9:18pm
Air Force C-17 Globemaster III crew members perform routine flight duties during cargo transport operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 30, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison)

(SIMPLE FLYING) -- Two pilots with one of the world's largest airlines have been suspended following an in-flight altercation. The two Air France pilots faced corrective action after reportedly coming to blows in the cockpit of a flight to Paris.

The incident occurred on a flight between Geneva and Paris in June and was resolved quickly. A spokesperson for the airline confirmed to Bloomberg that the flight proceeded as usual and that the pilots are awaiting a decision by management on their inappropriate behavior.

According to local news, the pilot and the co-pilot of the Airbus A320 had a disagreement that turned into a physical altercation mid-flight. The June incident became physical shortly after takeoff while the plane climbed to its cruising altitude.

Read the full story ›

