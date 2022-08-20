20-year-old competes in beauty pageant with no makeup: See how far she made it

(FOX NEWS) -- A pageant contestant in the U.K. stood out from the competition when she chose to walk the stage without wearing makeup.

SHE IS STILL BEAUTIFUL👑🥰

Miss England’s finalist, Melissa Raouf, becomes first contestant in 94 years to enter Miss England beauty pageant without any makeup.

She says, "many girls of different ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so."https://t.co/JRQWX9YjYQ pic.twitter.com/BvCVIJIEwU — KABB FOX 29 (@KABBFOX29) August 27, 2022

Melisa Raouf, 20, entered the Miss England 2022 Contest earlier this year and made it to the competition’s semi-final round, which was held on Monday, Aug. 22, at the Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences in London.

Forty women were invited to compete in the qualifier and Raouf was one of 16 contestants who made it to the grand finals, according to the contest’s press release.

TRENDING: Outrageous! Person chosen to lead 87,000 new IRS agents will make your blood boil

Read the full story ›