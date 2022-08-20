A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
20-year-old competes in beauty pageant with no makeup: See how far she made it

'Global politics is of keen interest to me, both personally and as an aspiring diplomat'

WND News Services
Published August 30, 2022
(FOX NEWS) -- A pageant contestant in the U.K. stood out from the competition when she chose to walk the stage without wearing makeup.

Melisa Raouf, 20, entered the Miss England 2022 Contest earlier this year and made it to the competition’s semi-final round, which was held on Monday, Aug. 22, at the Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences in London.

Forty women were invited to compete in the qualifier and Raouf was one of 16 contestants who made it to the grand finals, according to the contest’s press release.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







