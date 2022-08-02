2nd grader uses pepper spray at school

(KKTV) – An incident involving pepper spray, or a substance similar to pepper spray, at a Colorado Springs elementary school is being addressed by the district.

The ordeal happened at Madison Elementary school on Thursday near Constitution Avenue and N. Murray Boulevard. According to a spokesperson with Colorado Springs School District 11, the incident was likely an accident. The student reportedly sprayed the substance in question on the playground, impacting several other students and even the principal. The district isn’t certain it was pepper spray, but it had a similar impact causing kids to cough.

“In these types of situations, we just ask that parents be extra cognizant of what is going into your child’s backpack,” D-11 Spokesperson Devra Ashby stated. “I myself have a second grader. I know that they try to take things to school to try and show off to their friends that they really should not be taking to school.”

