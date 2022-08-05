5 more E.U. nations to help France combat wildfire

(FRANCE 24) – As French officials warned Thursday that flare-ups could cause a massive wildfire to further spread in the country's parched southwest, President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that five more European allies are providing help for firefighters battling eight major wildfires across the country.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will meet with authorities battling the Landiras blaze south of Bordeaux, and further reinforcements are expected for the 1,100 firefighters on site, the prefecture of the Gironde department said.

Currently eight major wildfires are raging in France and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who was also heading to meet Gironde officials Thursday, said Sweden and Italy were sending fire-fighting aircraft to help.

