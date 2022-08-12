A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
600,000 barrels of oil output shut at 7 U.S. Gulf platforms after pipeline outage

Not expected to last more than 48 hours

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 12, 2022 at 4:00pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – U.S. offshore oil drillers Shell, Chevron and Equinor halted operations at facilities pumping hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil per day on Thursday, citing an onshore pipeline leak that a port official said should take about a day to fix.

While the shut-ins are not expected to last more than a day or two, the number of facilities affected by the leak offered another example of how a relatively minor failure can affect a swath of U.S. energy infrastructure according to Reuters, which cited a person familiar who said that the shut-ins could halt about 600,000 barrels per day of oil production.

A flange connecting two pipelines onshore in Louisiana failed and caused about two barrels of oil to spill onto the ground, said Chett Chiasson, executive director of Greater Lafourche Port Commission. A fix is expected to take about a day, he added.

Read the full story ›

