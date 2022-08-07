7 dead doctors in 14 days don't lie

Have you ever heard of seven doctors dead in a 14-day period (from July 13 through July 28)? How about five dead doctors in a few days, in one city (Toronto)? How about 14 dead doctors in the past nine months? And these dead doctors were mostly YOUNG.

Do these headlines catch your attention? Because they're all true. Confirmed. Fact. It all just happened in Canada, a small country of 30 million (one-tenth the size of America).

In Canada they're obsessed with the COVID-19 vaccine. The government is ruthless to the point of appearing criminally insane. If you don't get vaccinated, it's difficult to live a normal life. And you absolutely can't practice medicine anywhere in Canada.

And they don't count you as vaxxed if you took one or even two COVID-19 vaccines. Nope. In Canada, you need four vaccines.

Virtually everyone is vaccinated. There is no choice – if you want to avoid arrest, keep your money, keep your dog, keep your job and participate in society. I think there's a country music song in there somewhere!

So, we know all the Canadian doctors are triple- or quadruple-vaccinated. That's a certainty.

And yet we also know five doctors died in a matter of a few days in one city – Toronto. FIVE.

We also know seven Canadian doctors died in one 14-day period.

We also know 14 Canadian doctors (at least) died in the past nine months. One of my heroes, Steve Kirsch, just wrote about this development.

Steve is a lifelong Democrat megadonor to the Democratic Party who has become a Republican because of injuries and deaths linked to the vaccine. Despite donating $20 million to Democrats, he tried calling many Democratic senators and representatives (whom he donated to) to inform them about all the vaccine deaths and catastrophic injuries.

They wouldn't return his calls. He appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show recently to talk about it.

Back to all these dead doctors – mostly young dead doctors. Have you ever heard of anything like this? Of course not, because it's never happened in my lifetime. I'm guessing it's never happened in history. Perhaps it happened during the plague in the Middle Ages (known as "the Black Death").

Maybe we should start calling the COVID-19 jab "the Black Death II."

Did you know about any of these dead doctors? Of course you didn't. It's been a total media blackout. Why would five dead doctors in one city be worthy of media coverage? Or seven dead doctors in 14 days in one small country? Nothing to see here. Just move along.

Canadians are freaking out. The shrieking noise on social media got so hot and heavy that a Canadian newspaper was forced to publish a story. A Toronto hospital was forced to admit in that newspaper story that five young doctors had in fact died. But they warned readers not to jump to conclusions. The vaccine had absolutely nothing to do with it.

Of course the vaccine had nothing to do with it. And former President Bill Clinton never had sexual relations with that woman. And President Joe Biden says we're not in a recession. And Biden also says inflation is now at zero. And the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan was flawless. You can always trust those in authority to tell the truth, right?

Something is very wrong. It's apparent the vaccine is killing, crippling and disabling thousands per week. Deaths in the United States are skyrocketing higher than ever seen in history. So many of these victims are dropping dead "suddenly" and "unexpectedly." Those are the words in almost every obituary nowadays.

They've even developed a name for it: SADS (Sudden Adult Death Syndrome). One day they're perfectly healthy, but the next day they have died in their sleep, died in the middle of a business meeting, died while swimming, died while driving or died while playing sports.

Heck, last week a Saudi ambassador dropped dead in the middle of a speech, right in front of the TV cameras.

And then there's the dramatic explosion of cancer. Rare cancers. Fast-growing cancers. Stage 4 cancers. And these victims all just happen to be vaccinated (most of them with the booster).

Does this seem normal to you? Have you ever seen this before in your lifetime? The government knows what's happening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention knows. The life insurance companies know – they can't afford the massive losses. The funeral homes know – business is booming. The honest doctors know – they're just afraid of losing their license if they go public. Big Pharma knows – the deaths and injuries were reported in the vaccine trial data that they tried to keep secret for 75 years.

I believe it's clear this vaccine is a disaster. It's time to stop the vaccine before there are no doctors left. Then who will be left to treat the millions of victims who are vaccine injured? Think about that.

Seven dead doctors in 14 days don't lie.

