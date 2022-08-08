8 earlier examples of Dems weaponizing the legal system

I didn't even bother telling anyone when I first heard about the FBI raiding Donald Trump's home. It's just more smoke and mirrors from the left weaponizing prosecution that we've become accustomed to. As fully expected, the Biden administration is using the legal system against Trump, hoping he'll be prevented from running for president again and will have less influence. They got nowhere with months of J6 hearings, so they're speeding up attempts to prosecute him, hoping to influence the 2022 midterm elections. While the left is acting hysterical, like it's the biggest news since Watergate, conservatives knew it was coming and illegitimate. No matter what Trump did, the left was going to resort to prosecution to stop him.

The Biden administration claimed the raid was conducted since Trump took 15 boxes containing classified national security information from the White House when he left office. Trump had actually returned boxes earlier this year, but there were complaints some of the documents were mishandled or destroyed, violating the Espionage Act. But Trump had the power to declassify anything. And we all saw what happened after Hillary Clinton got caught deleting 33,000 emails, many which were highly classified. Absolutely nothing.

Even though the left knows the investigation is likely to go nowhere because it's difficult to convict an innocent person, the bad publicity will hurt Trump, and he will be forced to spend hours dealing with the investigation, hours he could be spending campaigning.

The next step will be indicting Trump. Everyone knows the saying that a skilled prosecutor can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich, so we can expect that next. It's made indictments meaningless. Since Trump hasn't committed any real crime – no one believes for a second that he really would have committed felonies that would put him in prison, especially with all the scrutiny he's under – Biden's Department of Justice will start to gin up "process crimes" on him. This is a typical tactic used by the left when they can't get a target convicted of a real crime, and they're often piled on merely to make the target sound worse.

Process crimes include things like making a mistake when talking to the FBI, using the mail to send something that is related to the actions they claim are a crime, known as "mail fraud," such as merely dropping a letter in the mail to your attorney regarding an investigation. There's "wire fraud," using a phone or the internet to communicate just like using the mail. Another one is money laundering, which merely means money was involved in whatever crime they are alleging, such as if Trump paid his attorney for his services.

When Trump entered office, the FBI investigated him over accusations of election collusion with Russia. Democrats used an unverified Russiagate "dossier" to authorize FISA warrants from duped judges. They finally wrapped it up with the Mueller Report, which came up with nothing. Nor did the House or Senate intelligence committees find anything. Next, they impeached Trump, which had no effect.

Then, the House Ways and Means Committee went to court to get Trump's tax returns. New York Attorney General Letitia James is conducting a civil investigation of the Trump Organization over allegedly inflating the value of assets. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg finally dropped the office's criminal investigation over the same issue. Fox News compiled a long list of these.

Look at how the left has successfully prosecuted other leading conservatives to figure out where this may lead next. The left's first major victim of criminally weaponizing the legal system was the late Sen. Ted Stevens, but that backfired when he was ultimately exonerated after the conviction. He was prosecuted for allegedly failing to disclose the full amount of improvements made on his home, but the prosecutors omitted disclosing exculpatory information which revealed that the improvements weren't even worth the amount he'd asserted.

Former Rep. Rick Renzi went to prison due to the prosecution offering a key witness a financial reward for changing his story to testify against him. Former Rep. Steve Stockman went to prison because the judge refused to allow him to present exonerating evidence, letting the prosecution present incorrect information to the jury. Dinesh D'Souza went to prison for a far less serious campaign donation incident than committed by Democrat John Edwards, who skated prosecution.

Other targets barely escaped prison, but it took years and a lot of money. Former Rep. Tom DeLay was wrongly convicted for transferring $190,000 from his PAC to candidates. It took him 18 years and $12 million in legal fees to fight it and get the verdict overturned.

Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell was convicted of accepting over $177,000 in gifts and loans from a man who wanted clinical trials for his products, but McDonnell never provided him with any kickbacks, and so the conviction was ultimately overturned. Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry was indicted out of revenge by a lefty DA Perry had tried to get to resign over a DUI, but the charges went nowhere. Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio was convicted of racial profiling due to a judge who had it out for him.

So if anyone has been paying attention the last few years, this latest maneuver with Trump is no surprise, other than the fact they're shooting even higher than a member of Congress. It's meant to fool low-information voters and middle, independent, swing voters who might believe there is something to it.

There are so many laws on the books these days, many poorly written, that defense lawyer Harvey Slivergate wrote a book entitled, "Three Felonies a Day: How the Feds Target the Innocent." He showed how the average person commits three felonies a day and doesn't know it. Obviously, with the Biden administration now adding unrelated new threats about Trump and J6, it's clear they're on a fishing expedition. The U.S. justice system is fast becoming a banana republic.

