'Absolute fools': Biden and Garland ripped as 'morons' for their unprecedented action

Joe Biden and Merrick Garland, his attorney general, are "morons" for the way they handled the FBI's raid on President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, according to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

According to a report in the Washington Examiner, Sununu was critical of the Democrats for "not responding to Republican outrage" to the FBI raid.

The governor said, "I think the biggest issue is what we've all been talking about: the fact that when you're going to go into a former president's house, yet clearly, Biden and Garland, they had no strategy, no anticipation about saying, 'We're going to take unprecedented action so we better have an unprecedented plan for disclosure.'"

He said, "And the fact that we're weeks in now, they're not showing any cards, they're not showing anything. The lack of transparency, it's infuriating. And that is where they have absolutely blown it, and that’s where they’ve lost the trust of the American people because it just looks political."

TRENDING: Living rent-free in Liz Cheney's head

The Republican governor, who has been a critic of President Trump, made the comments in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

He said while it's understandable the FBI doesn't want to release information if there's an "active investigation," Biden administration officials should have thought that out before raiding Trump.

"If they didn’t anticipate this type of response from the American people, well, they're morons. They really are. They're absolute fools. Because you cannot walk into a former president's home, raid his home like that, and then say, 'Well, we’ll get back to you later.' Not acceptable to the American people," he said.

The Examiner explained the FBI raid on Trump's home apparently involved boxes of papers that Trump brought to Florida when he left the White House.

Do you agree with Chris Sununu on this issue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (466 Votes) 2% (10 Votes)

A previous court decision, not involving President Trump but Bill Clinton, found that the president can declassify documents without following the same procedures as other government officials, and if they are in his possession they are presumed to belong to him.

It took days after the raid for Garland to admit that he personally approved the raid on Trump's home. The Department of Justice later agreed to unseal the search warrant but still is fighting to keep other information about the raid concealed from the American public.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!