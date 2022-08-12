Add to the COVID vaccine disaster: High cancer rates post-jab

The main propaganda line is that vaccines and boosters are "safe and effective" and prevent severe illness and death. These are lies, as shown by the data.

COVID propaganda lies set a record in the history of the human race. The propaganda has killed millions of people.

The recent sharp increase in COVID deaths caught my attention. I have been watching daily COVID statistics in The Washington Post. A few months ago, the 7-day average for deaths was about 300. In last Sunday's paper, it was 500.

That is about a 70% increase!

And it's despite all the vaccine and booster shots a majority of Americans have taken.

Yet there is no attention to this anywhere.

Why are more people dying from COVID?

Because what hospitals are doing is ineffective. It's not working.

Have the vaccines and boosters wrecked the immune systems of many people? As the transmission of the virus continues, people are getting sick enough to die.

If more people took a high dose of vitamin D, this high death rate could be prevented. See my previous column on Vitamin D.

When will the truth about the vaccines and boosters be widely seen?

Another explanation may be the vast numbers of illegal aliens coming across the southern border. Many likely have poor immune systems and have not been vaccinated. But hospitals are not reporting whether such people are dying from COVID.

What is the cancer connection to COVID?

A researcher who queried the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) discovered a 10,661.4% increase in cancer reports as a result of experimental COVID-19 gene-based vaccines as compared with all FDA-approved vaccines over the last 30 years.

It's important to always remember that VAERS likely only reports as little as 1% of actual impacts because it is voluntary and burdensome reporting most doctors and others do not take the time to use.

Brian Shilhavy, who is the editor of Health Impact News, traced his steps in the search, providing links to documentation of his various findings.

Having first queried the cases of "the most common cancers [that] had been reported following COVID-19 vaccines," he found "837 cases of cancer, including 88 deaths, 66 permanent disabilities and 104 life-threatening events."

He emphasized that even these numbers were not exhaustive, and the VAERS database could not handle the larger search of "ALL cancers listed in VAERS" under this category of COVID inoculations.

"Using the exact same search terms for cancer," he wrote, "I then searched ALL FDA-approved vaccines for the previous 30 years and found only 140 cases of cancer reported."

"That result is for 360 months (30 years), whereas the 837 cases following the experimental COVID-19 vaccines were reported in just 20 months, since the roll-out of the COVID-19 shots beginning in December of 2020," Shilhavy wrote.

"That is an increase of 10,661.4%!" he concluded.

Shilhavy also made note of the significant number of the cancer cases in the database that were young people, from age 12 up through many young adults in their 20s.

Last October, a Swedish lab study found that the spike protein associated with the COVID-19 illness and its experimental vaccines enters the nucleus of cells and significantly interferes with DNA damage-repair functions, compromising a person's adaptive immunity and perhaps encouraging the formation of cancer cells. In other words, COVID vaccines can significantly impair immunity.

In March 2021, board-certified pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole reported that he was seeing a massive "uptick" in various autoimmune diseases and cancers in patients who have been COVID-vaccinated, LifeSiteNews reports.

There are still many unknowns, but one is becoming clear: There is a connection between COVID and CANCER!

