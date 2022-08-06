A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Alex Jones trial ordered to pay $45.2M in punitive damages

Infowars host claimed Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 6, 2022 at 5:52pm
Alex Jones (Video screenshot)

(FOX 7 AUSTIN) – The jury has handed down a second verdict in the Alex Jones defamation damages trial.

The Infowars founder has been ordered to pay $45.2M in punitive damages in addition to the more than $4 million he was ordered Thursday to pay to the parents of one of the Sandy Hook shooting victims.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Jesse Lewis who died in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, had sued Jones, claiming he defamed victims’ families by saying the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax.

Read the full story ›

