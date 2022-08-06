Alex Jones trial ordered to pay $45.2M in punitive damages

(FOX 7 AUSTIN) – The jury has handed down a second verdict in the Alex Jones defamation damages trial.

The Infowars founder has been ordered to pay $45.2M in punitive damages in addition to the more than $4 million he was ordered Thursday to pay to the parents of one of the Sandy Hook shooting victims.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Jesse Lewis who died in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, had sued Jones, claiming he defamed victims’ families by saying the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax.

