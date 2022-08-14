Amy Grant recovering after being knocked out for 10 minutes, cancels upcoming tour dates

(CBN NEWS) -- Amy Grant's recent bike accident left her unconscious for almost 10 minutes, leaving her with a concussion, but her team gave an update on the singer's condition earlier this week, saying her recovery is going well.

But now, based upon her doctor's orders, Grant is postponing all of her upcoming fall tour dates. "All concerts will be rescheduled throughout February - April 2023 and your tickets will be honored at the new dates," according to a statement posted on the singer's website.

"Amy will resume touring in November on the Christmas Tour with Michael W. Smith and the annual Ryman Residency with Vince Gill," the statement read. She had previously rescheduled her August concerts for April and June in 2023.

