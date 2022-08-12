A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsIN MEMORIAM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Anne Heche dead at 53

Suffered severe brain injury after car crash

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 12, 2022 at 2:44pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Anne Heche (video screenshot)

Anne Heche (video screenshot)

(TMZ) – Anne Heche has died from injuries she suffered last Friday after driving her car through a Los Angeles home ... her rep tells TMZ Anne is "brain dead" and under California law that is the definition of death.

The rep adds life support machines are keeping Anne's heart beating for the purpose of preserving her organs for donations, however, the rep made it clear ... Anne has no brain function.

The actress died Friday at an L.A.-area hospital ... she was rushed there in a coma, in critical condition and never regained consciousness. We're told she suffered a severe anoxic brain injury – complete oxygen deprivation to the brain.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







600,000 barrels of oil output shut at 7 U.S. Gulf platforms after pipeline outage
Countries ditching U.S. dollar to avoid sanctions
TikTok's connections to Chinese propaganda documented
Ford announces 17% price increase of electric truck
U.S. Postal Service announces price spikes on shipping for holiday season
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×