Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' crash

'Fingers crossed' they'd even be able to make it through the recording together

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 7, 2022 at 5:44pm
(Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.

Heche joked that listeners would have to keep their "fingers crossed" that the pair would even be able to make it through the recording together.

"We each have a bottle in front of us because our friends sent us a bottle [of] Re:Find!" she said before admitting she once "did a terrible commercial" for the brand.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







