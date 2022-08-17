A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Anti-Trump Murkowski advances in Alaska, as does Tshibaka and Sarah Palin

New format may have helped save incumbent's senator's candidacy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 17, 2022 at 6:47am
Sarah Palin (Video screenshot)

(BLOOMBERG) -- Republican Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka -- a former state official backed by Donald Trump -- both advanced to a general election race under a new format that may have helped save the incumbent’s candidacy.

With 52% of the votes counted, Murkowski had a lead of about 1,700 votes over Tshibaka, according to results published by AP. Democrat Patricia Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley were far behind the frontrunners but could also advance to the November election if they hold their positions in the 19-person primary.

In a separate primary to represent Alaska in the House of Representatives, former Governor Sarah Palin -- also backed by Trump -- was one of four candidates advancing out of the primary as well.

Read the full story ›

