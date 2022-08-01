Archaeological dig at possible site of Joshua's tomb now underway

(ALL ISRAEL) -- A dig has begun at the site in northern Samaria believed to be the burial place of Joshua.
Working under the direction of Dr. Dvir Raviv, students from the Bar-Ilan University Department of Land of Israel Studies and Archaeology and volunteers from Israel and abroad have begun digging at Khirbet Tibnah, located on a hill in the southwest area of Samaria, east of Shoham near Halamish.
This region was populated from as early as the Bronze Age up until the start of the Ottoman era – about 4,000 years. It is believed that Joshua – the biblical Israelite leader and successor of Moses – lived and was buried at this site.