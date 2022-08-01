A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith WorldMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Archaeological dig at possible site of Joshua's tomb now underway

'Perhaps this is evidence of a violent struggle'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 1, 2022 at 4:50pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(ALL ISRAEL) -- A dig has begun at the site in northern Samaria believed to be the burial place of Joshua.

Working under the direction of Dr. Dvir Raviv, students from the Bar-Ilan University Department of Land of Israel Studies and Archaeology and volunteers from Israel and abroad have begun digging at Khirbet Tibnah, located on a hill in the southwest area of Samaria, east of Shoham near Halamish.

This region was populated from as early as the Bronze Age up until the start of the Ottoman era – about 4,000 years. It is believed that Joshua – the biblical Israelite leader and successor of Moses – lived and was buried at this site.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trans cheerleader accused of choking teammate at cheer camp
Smartphones can actually make you smarter, study says
Is your neighborhood lowering your chances of having children?
One kind of cookie reigns supreme as Americans' favorite
Student columnist laments effects of inflation on 'menstruators'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×