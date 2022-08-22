An award-wining variety of stupid

There is stupid, and then there is stupid. And then, there is dead from the neck up, meathead not breathing, just-put-a-bag-over-his-head-and pack-him-in-ice stupid.

In a recent Video Rant, a feature that appears on my website Wednesdays, I was prepared to believe we were reaching the ink mark outlines for stupidity on paper, when ESPN broadcaster Jalen Rose argued that the National Monument named Mount Rushmore should be canceled, because it was offensive and racist.

I'll tell you what is offensive and racist, and it certainly isn't the name Mount Rushmore. What I find offensive is his thought and reasoning process; and for the record, it's Rose who is the racist and bigot, blinded by infused antipathy and jaundice.

But, then came the New York Post article of Aug. 19, 2022, and I realized not only was stupidity not on life-support, but it had been given multiple super-size shots of adrenalin.

An off-campus housing co-op for University of California, Berkeley students bans white people from entering common spaces to "avoid white violence. … The five-story, 30-room 'Person of Color Theme House' near the school requires students to declare their race when signing in and to announce when they're bringing white guests into the building. Specifically the rules read:

TRENDING: Is it time to reassess your faith?

POC HOUSE GUEST RULES

House members and rules should always be respected by all guests. Make sure your guests understand our house values and uphold the theme of the house, as you are responsible for their behavior. Many POC members moved here to be able to avoid white violence and presence, so respect their decision of avoidance if you bring white guests.

Guest limit per house member is 5 guests. All guests must wear masks in common spaces.

Always announce guests in the Guest Chat if they will be in common spaces with you and if they are white.

Guests are allowed in common spaces, but please be mindful if there are house members in the room beforehand. White guests are not allowed in common spaces (see intro).

Do not leave guests alone in common spaces to avoid house members assuming it's a stranger and alerting the House Chat.

Avoid bringing parents/family members that express bigotry. Queer, Black, and indigenous members should not have to avoid common spaces because of homophobic or racist parents/family members.

Be conscious of the amount of noise you and your guests are making in common spaces or in your room. Our house walls are very thin and we have Quiet Hours from 10pm-9am weekdays, 1am-10am weekends.

Are they stupid or what? As a matter of fact, they are an award-winning variety of stupid. White violence? Really? Afraid of whites? Are they kidding me?

Do they know the meaning of the word duplicitous? These "mow-rons" are afraid of white violence, but apparently they do not consider Margaret Sanger's contribution to the eradication of poor and specifically the POC (Persons of Color), i.e., Planned Parenthood, the quintessential Marxian systematized industrial extermination complex for white violence.

Obviously, honesty to self isn't a sought-after commodity either. If it were, these low-watt light bulbs would confront the question of how many of the people gunned down in Chicago and Philadelphia since the beginning of August were murdered by white people.

POCs are killing one another in Philadelphia in exponential numbers, and the one thing they all have in common is that they are colored on colored. When the so-called white people are involved in the beatings, muggings, carjackings, rape and shootings they are the victims not the perpetrators, except in rare instances.

Then again, what should be expected? When you have a collective of people whose singular basis for pride is melanin content and jungle-boogie music called hip-hop (yeah, right, hip-hop; that's classic), what else can be expected?

The alchemy of antipathy, mercurial hostility and the prideful ability to derogate civil discourse is the elixir those who view the summum bonum of their existence as being identified as a Crayola crayon and prescribed for themselves daily.

It is a sad indictment that their kind allow themselves to be cruelly used by the Fabian Democratic Socialist machine and pretend-to-be Christians as a viscous lubricant that oils the engine of the demonic misidentified skin-color mongering, money-and-power-making machinery. They are the apparatchiks on the both sides of the political aisle. They are determined to remain so, because that's how they "be keeping it real." Real dumb and self-limited!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!