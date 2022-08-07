A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Baseball fan knocked out during game brawl despite security intervening

'F--- him up!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 7, 2022 at 6:21pm
(FOX NEWS) -- The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night.

The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.

After the Braves fan failed to really connect on a punch, one of the Mets fans came back swinging and appeared to knock out the man. One person could be heard yelling, "F--- him up!"

TRENDING: Can we survive with no First Amendment?

Read the full story ›

