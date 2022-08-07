WATCH: Baseball fan knocked out during game brawl despite security intervening

(FOX NEWS) -- The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night.

The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.

After the Braves fan failed to really connect on a punch, one of the Mets fans came back swinging and appeared to knock out the man. One person could be heard yelling, "F--- him up!"

