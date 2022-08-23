'Best commercial I've ever seen': Watch governor become 'Top Gun'

STUART, Florida -- He's no Tom Cruise, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is definitely a "Maverick" in his latest campaign commercial which portrays the Republican as a "Top Gun" fighter pilot engaging in battle with deceptive national news media.

"Good morning ladies and gentlemen, this is your governor speaking," DeSantis begins, likening himself to Cruise's character Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the popular summer film.

"Today's training evolution: dogfighting. Taking on the corporate media."

DeSantis commenced his lesson: "The rules of engagement are as follows: Number one, don't fire unless fired upon, but when they fire, you fire back with overwhelming force."

Then actual news footage is spliced in, showing the governor hammering a news reporter: "Does it say that in the bill? I'm asking you to tell me what's in the bill."

DeSantis continued the lesson: "Number two, never ever back down from a fight," as the video then displayed another grappling with a different reporter who said, "If I could just complete the question though ... ."

"So are you going to give a speech or ask the question?" DeSantis responded.

"Number three, don't accept their narrative," with a third media member being pounded by DeSantis, who said: "Wrong. It's a fake narrative. I just disabused you of the narrative and you don't care about the facts." (WATCH:)

The governor blasted yet another reporter: "It's why people don't trust people like you because you peddle false narratives."

Even the governor's young son got into the action, as he's shown with his dad in the cockpit of a fighter jet, energetically saying, "Let's turn and burn!"

DeSantis is no stranger to the U.S. Armed Forces. He was a member of SEAL Team One in the U.S. Navy, got deployed to Iraq, and was in the Judge Advocate General Corps of the Navy. He's been awarded the Bronze Star as well as the Iraq Campaign Medal.

Reaction to his "Top Gov" commercial is soaring with praise:

"That was the best commercial I've ever seen in my life. You're a hero Governor DeSantis, keep up the good work."

"'I feel the need ... the need for FREEDOM!' Great ad! Thank you for your service, Governor! You're the reason I now live back in the Sunshine State."

We need more governors like you Mr. DeSantis. I know you're going to do very very well. People even on the left are starting to wake up to the lies they have been fed."

"Can I just say how lucky we are to have the greatest governor in the entire union!!!"

"What a relief it has been to be living in Florida, but especially during the past few years. Ron DeSantis has been our 'life boat,' anchored in truth and reason in a sea of madness! Love this man, and prayers for him and his family.

"Epic commercial. Well done Ron DeSantis! I know I'm considering moving down and fleeing the liberal state of Minnesota."

"Can we get a DeSantis up here in N.Y.? Better yet can we get a DeSantis for the whole country?"

"I'm an Aussie, I like what I see about Mr. De Santis. I really hope he is the real deal. So many politicians have turned out to be false. So far, his real world take on simple issues, especially about children, wins my deep respect. "

"This guy gets better and better ... I don't think he has a choice anymore. :)"

