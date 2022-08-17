The Bible, reason and the nihilistic atheist

Read Hanne's The Herland Report.

The Bible is the most-read book in the world. It is the most quoted text in history. A list of the most-read books based on the number of copies sold over the past 50 years showed that the Bible had sold, in that period alone, over 3.9 billion copies. It was considerably more than any other book.

Why is the Bible so popular, even after atheists have scorned and hated this text for generations in the West? One answer may be that the assembled texts of the Bible have been the most successful in showing the way to greater light when humankind faces mental darkness. It is a book that teaches you how to find the truth, how to overcome the complexities of this world, how to choose the best possible path to success. It opens up the world of heaven and explains why there is always hope, the very element a nihilist atheist will say is non-existent.

Since nihilism professes that the world is meaningless and traditional values are useless guiding points, it infuses into society a negative cynicism and hopelessness that is the very opposite of the positive glow of hope found in the Bible. While nihilism says that everything is relative, the Bible states that there exists an objective truth – whether we believe in it or not – and that we will all be judged according to this truth – whether we want to or not.

These are vastly different worldviews. The Bible explains reality as a dualism between the tangible world – the material world – and the spiritual, unseen dimension, while atheism categorically denies the existence of anything other than what is provable by empirical materialistic studies. As a result, atheists fundamentally lack the knowledge about how the spiritual dimension impacts the physical world and are rendered defenseless when attacked by evil forces. The universe becomes an empty space in which humans wander restlessly, heading for nothing – and coming from nothing.

The meaninglessness of life is its core message. Atheism may be described as a blind belief in things unseen, since none of the God-deniers have ever traveled outside of time and space and been able to empirically determine that God does not exist. Has the atheist visited the realm outside the stars, since he with such confidence assert that God is not there? The atheist does not know for a fact nor has been able to empirically prove, he simply has chosen to believe that God, angels and demons are nowhere to be found in the universe. Therefore, hedonism and the pursuit of bodily pleasures becomes the very goal of life. He has nothing else.

Science tells us that nothing comes from nothing. Everything comes from something; an apple comes from a seed, an olive from an olive tree and so on. Yet, the nihilist atheist unscientifically believes that the material world comes from nothing; it is the result of an explosion from nothing, that everything tangible, the immense beauty of this world, its intricate complexities, the wonder of the human and material world – all of this came from nothing. He will strongly assert this, even if he knows that the first rule of science is that nothing comes from nothing.

To listen to the rationality of the Bible seems to me a much more reasonable choice when facing the complex, tumultuous and often incomprehensible world we live in. St. Augustine stated that reason is a founding principle in the Christian faith. Faith and rationality are forces that work together and lead us to knowledge about the reality behind perceivable matter. Western science itself grew from the idea that the universe was rational and orderly constructed with natural laws, with a Creator behind it all.

The Bible has survived thousands of years and have given advice to billions as to how best overcome evil and egoism in the human heart while we struggle in life, trying to understand what is the best way to spend the few years we have on this planet before we all assemble in the halls of the afterlife. The Bible tells us what will happen to us after death. When reading its vivid stories about ancient times so relatable to our own lives, its allegories and poems, its wise words and anecdotes, one comes to understand why these assembled texts were the founding pillars for Western civilization.

