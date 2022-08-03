A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden adviser now blaming Europe for America's 9.1% inflation

'You have to explain why he's not the president of the United Kingdom'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 3, 2022 at 10:47am
President Biden at the White House on Thursday after the announcement that he had tested positive for COVID-19. (White House photo via Twitter)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser tried to deflect blame about inflation by making an example of the United Kingdom and the European Union during a Tuesday Fox News appearance.

“You talked about inflation as Biden’s problem, America’s problem,” Jared Bernstein told host Martha MacCallum on “The Story.” “Yes, this is absolutely unacceptably high from the president’s perspective. But inflation is even higher in some other European countries. It’s higher in the U.K.”

When McCallum asked why Americans would care about what the rate of inflation was in the United Kingdom, Bernstein continued mentioning Europe.

“When you ask the question is this Biden’s fault, you have to tell the folks you’re talking to explain why this is the case in the European Union and the United Kingdom,” Bernstein said.

WATCH:

After some crosstalk, Bernstein accused MacCallum of missing the point.

“I’m saying if you’re trying to say that the inflation is Biden’s fault, you then have to explain why Biden is not the president of the United Kingdom or the European Union,” Bernstein said.

The Consumer Price Index increased 9.1% year-to-year in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, following an 8.6% year-to-year increase in May.

“We were told all of this was going to be temporary,” MacCallum told Bernstein.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

