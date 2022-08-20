Biden building wall – around his vacation home

President Biden halted the construction of the border wall launched under the Trump administration after campaigning on the premise that it was a symbol of racism, xenophobia and division.

It turns out, however, that taxpayers will be footing the bill for a security wall. But this one will be confined to Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

At a cost of nearly $500,000, a Delaware construction company operating on a Department of Homeland Security contract will construct the barrier around Biden’s multi-million dollar beach house, Breitbart News reported.

The project is scheduled to be finished by June 2023.

Breitbart noted that after Biden's DHS canceled contracts to continue building the border wall along the United States-Mexico border, some parts of the barrier have become useless.

Last month, the Biden administration authorized U.S. Customs and Border Protection to close gaps in a border wall in Arizona to protect migrants from drowning and becoming injured while trying to cross the Colorado River into the United States.

The DHS said the gaps posed "safety and life hazard risks for migrants" as well as "life and safety" risks to first responders.

Nearly 4.9 million border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived at the nation's borders since Biden took office, according to a recent analysis by the Federation for American Immigration Reform.

A source told Breitbart News the materials for the border wall "are literally rusting away in southern California," noting that about eight miles of California's frontier with Mexico remains wide open.

