When did Biden first tip off the 'fix was in'?

I remember watching Joe Biden "campaigning" for president in 2020.

It was a joke.

Do you remember?

He would seldom leave his house in Delaware. He didn't have anything to say.

I thought to myself, "This is going to be easy. Donald Trump is going to eat his lunch." Trump was like the Energizer Bunny vs. the campaign that wasn't.

But I will never forget something Biden said June 10, 2020.

He may have tipped off that this election would be rigged.

It was in a letter the campaign wrote so Biden couldn't botch it up.

It was the first time the topic of "election disinformation" came up.

"Tens of millions of Americans rely on Facebook as a news source," the letter quoted Biden. "But the company continues to amplify misinformation and lets candidates pay to target and confuse voters with lies."

Now get this. The letter had these specifics for Facebook, which surprised CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who probably thought he was doing enough for Biden in terms of millions of dollars going to Democratic voter outreach in swing states, like Wisconsin's famous nursing-home scam in which caretakers cast votes 99% for Biden without even asking their charges – some of them were comatose.

But no sir. This is what the Biden campaign was asking:

Promoting authoritative and trustworthy sources of election information, rather than the rants of bad actors and conspiracy theorists;

Promptly removing false, viral information;

Preventing political candidates and PACs from using paid advertising to spread lies and misinformation – especially within two weeks of election day;

Having clear rules – applied universally, with no exceptions for the president – that prohibit threats and lies about how to participate in the election.

Here's how Zuckerbucks reacted.

"We live in a democracy, where the elected officials decide the rules around campaigns," the company protested. "Two weeks ago the President of the United States issued an executive order directing Federal agencies to prevent social media sites from engaging in activities like fact-checking political statements. This week, the Democratic candidate for President started a petition calling on us to do the exact opposite.

"Just as they have done with broadcast networks – where the U.S. government prohibits rejecting politicians' campaign ads – the people's elected representatives should set the rules, and we will follow them. There is an election coming in November and we will protect political speech, even when we strongly disagree with it," Facebook continued.

Facebook was one of several social networks facing a backlash from users over its response to posts from politicians that were deemed false, misleading, violent or inflammatory. Twitter made the decision to place a warning label on Trump's tweet for "violent rhetoric" – and users had to dismiss the label before even reading it.

Five months after the Biden letter, it was clear what happened. We all had our suspicions about why. Let's just say the nation was in shock. It would take many months for people to see the movie "2000 Mules" that showed us just how the election was stolen.

On Nov. 9, 2020, it was clear enough that Big Tech had stolen the election through portraying the mega-story by the New York Post about Hunter Biden as "Russian disinformation."

A post-election poll conducted by McLaughlin & Associates showed that 36% of Biden voters were not aware of the evidence linking Joe Biden to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son Hunter. Thirteen percent of these voters (or 4.6% of Biden's total vote) said that had they known these facts, they would not have voted for Biden.

Such a shift away from Biden would have meant President Trump would have won reelection with 289 electoral votes.

Suddenly, it became clear to all media – Fox News included – that protesting elections in America was very un-American. It didn't matter what new information came up. It didn't matter how many people believed it. Fox had called the election for Biden – early – and though their election experts were let go, they were standing by it.

Biden won fair and square – and that's all there was to it, went the narrative.

It wasn't always this way.

The biggest election ever decided by mail-in voting, because of a pandemic, greatly changed the media's curiosity about that practice.

Here's a collection of some reports by left-wing media outlets, the type we will never see again if America does not do something about Big Tech:

The New York Times (2012) wrote: "Votes cast by mail are less likely to be counted, more likely to be compromised and more likely to be contested than those cast in a voting booth, statistics show," in an article headlined "Error and Fraud at Issue as Absentee Voting Rises."

The Washington Post (2012) wrote a piece that stated, "It may still be possible to steal an American election," citing a case in which "conspirators allegedly bought off absentee voters" and "faked absentee ballots."

MSNBC (2014) appealed to authority in a piece by illustrating: "Indeed, election experts say absentee ballot fraud is the most common form of organized voter fraud, since, because of the secret ballot, there's no way to ensure that an in-person voter is voting for the candidate he promised to."

Slate (2016) acknowledged in a piece headlined "Voter Fraud Exists. Republican Restrictions Won't Stop It" that "The vast majority of voter fraud prosecutions touted by conservative groups like [T]he Heritage Foundation involve absentee ballots that were illegally cast. And the only voting fraud schemes with the potential to actually swing elections involved mail-in ballots."

Do you miss the free press yet?

