Biden goes 'insensitive' with Corvette excursion on anniversary of Marines' deaths

Joe Biden went "insensitive" this week on the anniversary of the deaths of 13 Marines killed during his disastrous pullout of American troops from Afghanistan, by fraternizing with comedian Jay Leno and taking a classic Corvette for a drive.

"He is tone deaf and insensitive," charged Darin Hoover, whose son, Taylor, died in the terrorist attack in Kabul during America's attempt at evacuating personnel from the region now controlled by the terrorists in the Taliban.

One father insisted, "Say their names."

The Washington Examiner reported in was Aug. 26, 2021, when the Americans were killed, along with about 170 Afghan civilians, by an Islamic State terrorist who detonated a suicide vest.

TRENDING: Over the line

Dozens of other U.S. troops were also injured in the blast at the Hamid Karzai international Airport.

"Their loved ones expressed deep feelings of frustration with Washington and with President Joe Biden in particular, whom they accuse of not caring about their loss," the report explained.

Those who died included: "Marine Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, 20; Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23; Marine Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, 31; Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22; Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20; Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, 20; Marine; Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20; Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, 23; Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25; Marine Cpl. Humberto 'Bert' Sanchez, 22; Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20; Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Christian Knauss, 23; and Navy Hospitalman Maxton Soviak, 22, the Examiner reported.

Mark Schmitz, who lost son Jared, said, "I don't believe — I haven't seen a record of Joe Biden, himself, even mentioning one of the 13 names publicly. That in itself is disgusting. The word 'Afghanistan' has allegedly [been] banned from the White House. They don't even want to talk about that word, that country, none of it."

Did Biden act with stunning insensitivity on the anniversary of the Marines' deaths? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (31 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The senior Hoover said, "We didn't hear one single word from the administration — not a single word — and still [haven't]. Not that we would take it because of the way that this happened. Six months into it ... the administration sent out letters to the families. And it was a canned letter. Everybody's was exactly the same. They photocopied it, or it appears as though they photocopied it, and then just stamped Mr. Biden's name to it. And that was it. Nothing personal."

The Examiner explained Paula Knauss, the mother of Ryan Knauss, said she was still frustrated with Biden, holding him responsible for the untenable situation her son and the other troops had been put in.

"The problem is there is still not a word of ‘Sorry, we messed up.’ I don’t hold my breath for that,” Paula Knauss said. "I am just sorry that my son is not here because of very bad leadership. … I’m very angry. I should have Ryan still. These parents should have their kids still."

Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of Nicole Gee and the mother of Gee’s Marine husband Jarod, said, "I look at pictures of my daughter-in-law, and I can tell she was tired and greasy, and it breaks my heart because that’s how she died. And I know, of course, she would do it again in a heartbeat. But I really admit it is so painful for us that we have an administration that is not willing to celebrate these heroes because they don’t want to be blamed, and I get that, but sometimes you’ve gotta suck it up and still celebrate the heroes, and sadly nobody in our entire administration is doing that."

The Daily Mail reported Biden "issued a statement" praising the lost service members. But then he "left the White House to spend time" with celebrity and car aficionado Jay Leno.

He was filming a televisions segment with Leno, a known car collector, and was photographed driving a 1967 Corvette Stingray.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean Pierre claimed no president feels more strongly about service members and their families than Biden.

"Our hearts are with the families today," she claimed.

The deaths, however, have proven to be among the darkest days – so far – of the Biden administration, and the Daily Mail said, "it marked a watershed moment for Biden, raising questions about his reputation for a master of foreign affair and sending his approval ratings into freefall."

Those ratings, in fact, have been among the lowest ever for a president, and only in the last few weeks, following a concerted campaign by Democrats to promote his "victories," such as the spending of hundreds of billions of borrowed dollars on "green" campaigns, and promoted by the legacy media, have his ratings edged upward slightly.

Besides the tragedy of the 13 deaths, Biden gave to the Taliban when he pulled out American troops, tens of billions of dollars worth of American war machinery, making the Taliban among the best-equipped armies in the world instantly.

He also left behind, despite his promises not to do so, hundreds of Americans, and thousands of Afghan citizens who had helped the U.S. during its stay there, and likely now targets for execution by the Taliban.

The Daily Mail, in fact, reported that a soldier wounded in the attack, confirmed that troops had identified the bomber in the days leading up to the blast but had been refused permission to take him out.

IMPORTANT NOTE: How is it possible that the greatest and freest nation in world history has so rapidly come under the control of serially lying, deranged, power-mad sociopaths – leaders with nothing but contempt for America, for its history, its Constitution, its Judeo-Christian culture and its people? Orwell’s “1984” points directly to the answer: The elites are changing America’s language itself, so that people’s words – and therefore, their very thoughts – inevitably come under the control of the ruling class. It’s a way of bending reality in real time, so that what is illusion appears to be true, while what is real and true appears to be lies, misinformation, “hate speech,” “conspiracy theories” and “extremism.” This extraordinarily powerful but little-understood weapon of war employed 24/7 by the Marxist left is completely explained, exposed and exploded in the August issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower agazine, “NEWSPEAK 2022: How tyrants and lunatics are enslaving Americans by redefining everything.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!