The Big Lies that made Trump a 'monster'

Former President Donald Trump haunts woke America the way Kong did the natives of Skull Island. The islanders had walls to keep them safe. The swamp dwellers of D.C. have only lies.

The American left – and their establishment allies, left and right – have had to lie to keep Trump from doing to the Deep State what Kong did to Manhattan.

The lies started early. Appearing on "The View" in March 2011, Trump said of Obama, "I want him to show his birth certificate! There's something on that birth certificate that he doesn't like."

Trump had reason to be suspicious. Barack Obama and his friend at Perkins Coie – the law firm that gave us the Steele dossier and the Alpha Bank scam – had invested considerable billable hours in preventing anyone from seeing that certificate, Democrats included.

Said View host Whoopi Goldberg, reverting to the left's first line of defense, "That's the biggest pile of dog mess I've heard in ages. It's not 'cuz he's black is it?"

It wasn't, but the Washington Post's David Maraniss didn't care. "Any understanding of Trump's political rise must begin with an act of blatant racism," wrote Maraniss, "his bogus birther claim that Barack Obama was born in Kenya and therefore un-American."

Accusing Trump of racism is less a lie than it is slander. The claim that Trump said Obama was born in Kenya, however, is a lie.

In September 2016, CNN ran an article headlined, "14 of Trump's most outrageous birther claims." On that same September day, ABC News headlined a story, "67 Times Donald Trump Tweeted About the 'Birther' Movement."

Despite their best efforts, neither of these news services found a quote from Trump claiming Obama was born in Kenya. Although Obama once said himself he was born in Kenya – he wasn't – Trump never did.

Having established that Trump distrusted black people, the left lied to include Mexicans in his portfolio of hate.

"When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best," Trump said in announcing his presidential run in June 2015. "They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

The more strength Trump gathered in the polls, the more freely Democrats, even in high places, felt free to lie about the words he used.

"The thing that amazes me is the depth of his trash talking with Latinos," said Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Kaine, "saying all Mexicans are rapists and going after Latino immigrants."

2016 Democratic presidential candidate Martin O'Malley added a new charge: "When Donald Trump says all Mexicans are rapists and murderers, that's not being a leader." Murderers?

As Trump gained momentum, the lies got dark and deep. In 2016 the Clinton campaign hatched the lie that Trump was colluding with the Putin regime to steal the election from Hillary. That was dirty pool.

When the FBI and CIA gave the lie wings, and the Weismann (aka Mueller) investigators nurtured it for almost three years, that was sedition.

A week into his presidency, Trump signed an executive order that banned foreign nationals in seven countries from visiting America for 90 days and suspended entry to the country of all Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Never mind that Obama had targeted the same seven countries or that the ban did not cover 88% of the world's Muslims, the media responded by slamming this EO as Trump's "Muslim ban."

The lie lives on. In a recent effort to paint Trump as a racist unworthy of his imagined GOP, former Missouri Sen. John Danforth blasted Trump, claiming he "banned Muslims from entering America."

In that same op-ed, Danforth told an even more insidious lie. Said the self-righteous never-Trumper, "Trump called Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi protesters in Charlottesville, Va. 'good people.'"

Danforth was in lofty company on this smear. Joe Biden launched his presidential campaign in April 2019 by saying of Trump, "He said there were quote some very fine people on both sides. With those words, the President of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it."

Of course, Trump had said no such thing. "But you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides," said Trump in that fateful April 2017 press conference, adding, "and I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally."

Although he was hardly alone in this line of attack, Danforth also accused Trump of spreading the "big lie" that "the [2020] election was rigged against him."

Danforth made this claim on Aug. 24. On Aug. 25, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that the FBI pressured Facebook to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story weeks before the 2020 election. If that action was not election "rigging," what is?

And finally, of course, there is the fall-back lie that the woke tell themselves to rationalize all the lies, now discredited, they have believed and repeated over the years.

Said Rob "Meathead" Reiner on Bill Maher's HBO show Friday, "You know what is not justified," said Reiner. "Using armed violence to try to kill people in the Capitol."

Added Sen. Amy Klobuchar, "We are dealing with a man who used to be the president right now who literally tried to lead an armed insurrection."

Of course, there was no insurrection. Not a single armed protester entered the Capitol. Trump did not lead the protesters into the building, literally or otherwise.

The only shot fired killed an unarmed female protestor, and the cop who shot her did not even get his wrist slapped.

In New York, promoters used chains to restrain Kong. In Washington, they have used investigations, impeachments and an FBI raid to restrain the monster of their fevered imagination. The former didn't work. Neither will the latter.

