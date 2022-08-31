A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Health Money Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Big Tech to run facial scans on kids? Governor may sign bill to force it

'They just want to scan everyone's faces. Really'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2022 at 11:41am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image by Pexels from Pixabay)

(Image by Pexels from Pixabay)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

California legislators passed a bill Tuesday that, if signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, will require social-media companies to consider the mental health of minors that use their products before releasing them to the public.

The legislation would require companies to bolster privacy and security measures for products likely to be used by children and to consider and address potential mental health risks they pose to children. The bill comes amid increasing pressure on companies like TikTok and Instagram following a 2021 report that Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, knew its products were harming teenage girls’ mental health but didn’t fix the issues.

TRENDING: FBI put Hunter Biden story right in Facebook's lap

“California is home to the tech innovation space, and we welcome that,” Democratic state Assemblymember Buffy Wicks said, according to The Wall Street Journal. “But I also want to make sure our children are safe, and right now, they are not safe.”

Social media companies would have to disclose their privacy policies in language children can understand, ban the profiling of children and the use of features that encourage kids to divulge private information and ban precise location tracking of children without notifying them first. It would also forbid companies from using children’s personal data in a way that harms their mental health.

Companies would need to examine the potential harms their products could cause to children, share their findings with the state’s attorney general and mitigate those risks before releasing products to the public.

The legislation has drawn criticism over concerns that its age verification requirement would prompt companies to collect users’ private data, including through possible face scans to confirm users’ identities. Santa Clara University law school Professor Eric Goldman called the bill a “trojan horse for comprehensive regulation of Internet services” and raised concerns that the bill would create burdensome online barriers for users of all ages.

The bill was passed unanimously in bipartisan votes in both chambers of the Democrat-dominated state Legislature, but tech companies are now pressuring Newsom to veto the bill, claiming that different state-level laws make compliance difficult, according to the WSJ.

Facebook, TikTok and Newsom did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Man's arm is amputated, reattached, then amputated again after alligator attack
Dem mayor wanted to create 'most radical' city on Earth. Now they have no drinking water
'Let's Kill Eleri': School district ignores homicidal petition, now pays huge price
Americans dropping dead: Largest decrease in U.S. life expectancy in 100 years!
Stephen Colbert loses spot as king of late-night TV. You'll love new No. 1
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×