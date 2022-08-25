Black pastor handcuffed for watering neighbor's flowers

(DAILY MAIL) -- A black pastor is set to file a discrimination lawsuit against the police after he was handcuffed for watering his neighbor's flowers while they were out of town -- despite a white woman stepping in and coming to his defense.

Pastor Michael Jennings was arrested in May outside his neighbor's yard in Childersburg, Alabama, after police received a complaint about a strange man and vehicle on the property.

Jennings, who was seen in the clip watering the flowers with a hose, had just returned from Sunday service. He told police his long-term neighbor asked him to look after his shrubbery while he was out of town.

