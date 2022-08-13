Border town mayor tells Dem-run city leaders to suck it up after complaining over a few migrant buses

(FOX NEWS) – Washington, D.C., and New York City can handle a few busloads of migrants if small border towns could endure hundreds – or thousands – of migrants every day, the mayor of McAllen, Texas, told Fox News.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C, Mayor Muriel Bowser criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for busing hundreds of migrants from his state's border to their northern cities.

Adams called Abbott's busing program "inhumane," while Bowser likened the arrival of migrants to a "humanitarian crisis."

