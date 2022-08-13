A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Border town mayor tells Dem-run city leaders to suck it up after complaining over a few migrant buses

Small towns dealing with thousands of illegals daily

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 13, 2022 at 5:00pm
Thousands of immigrants gather near the U.S. southern border in September 2021. (Photo courtesy FOXLA via Twitter)

(FOX NEWS) – Washington, D.C., and New York City can handle a few busloads of migrants if small border towns could endure hundreds – or thousands – of migrants every day, the mayor of McAllen, Texas, told Fox News.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C, Mayor Muriel Bowser criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for busing hundreds of migrants from his state's border to their northern cities.

Adams called Abbott's busing program "inhumane," while Bowser likened the arrival of migrants to a "humanitarian crisis."

