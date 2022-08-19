Brace for even higher beef prices as cattle industry faces historic drought

(ZEROHEDGE) – Ranchers across Texas continue to panic sell cattle herds as the worst megadrought in 1,200 years makes it too expensive to sustain operations.

"We'll keep selling cows till it rains," Texas High Plains rancher Jim Ferguson told Amarillo station KAMR, which collaborated with The Hill on the expanding cattle crisis in the state.

America's cattle heartland has seen pastures turn to dust, and costs for feed, fertilizer, and diesel skyrocket, threatening an entire industry that is essential to the nation's beef supply.

