A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Brace for even higher beef prices as cattle industry faces historic drought

Ranchers continue to panic-sell herds

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 19, 2022 at 3:16pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – Ranchers across Texas continue to panic sell cattle herds as the worst megadrought in 1,200 years makes it too expensive to sustain operations.

"We'll keep selling cows till it rains," Texas High Plains rancher Jim Ferguson told Amarillo station KAMR, which collaborated with The Hill on the expanding cattle crisis in the state.

America's cattle heartland has seen pastures turn to dust, and costs for feed, fertilizer, and diesel skyrocket, threatening an entire industry that is essential to the nation's beef supply.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Japan encouraging young people to drink more alcohol
Democrat incumbent runs ad denouncing Biden
Germany's largest refinery slashes output due to Rhine River's low water levels
Ukraine warns Russia may cut Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from power grid
German official trashes cost-of-living protesters as 'enemies of the state'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×