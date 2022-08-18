A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.CULTURAL SHIFT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Brian Stelter leaving CNN as network cancels 'Reliable Sources'

Final episode will air this Sunday

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 18, 2022 at 5:57pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Brian Stelter

Brian Stelter

(MEDIAITE) – Brian Stelter is leaving CNN as the network cancels his Sunday media show Reliable Sources. The final episode will air this Sunday.

“CNN will end its Reliable Sources program on Sunday, August 21st. As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors,” a network spokesperson told Mediaite.

Stelter hosted Reliable Sources and helmed the massively influential media newsletter of the same name for the last nine years. He started his career blogging about the television news industry during college before joining the New York Times as a media reporter.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







DeSantis announces 20 charges of voter fraud by new election security office
Brian Stelter leaving CNN as network cancels 'Reliable Sources'
Rand Paul condemns FBI for surveilling Americans
Most Americans believe there's an 'invasion' happening at southern border
Russia rips U.S. for making Griner prisoner swap public ahead of midterms
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×