'Bullet ripped the shirt but did not hurt me,' says 'miracle' survivor of Jerusalem attack

Shooting erupts in parking lot near Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 14, 2022 at 3:52pm
(YNET NEWS) -- One of the survivors of the terror attack in Jerusalem on Sunday called his escape from the scene of the shooting unscathed a "miracle" after one of the bullets ripped through his shirt but did not inflict major injuries.

A Palestinian gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem's Old City early Sunday, wounding eight Israelis. Two of the victims were in serious condition, including a pregnant woman with abdominal injuries and a man with gunshot wounds to the head and neck, according to Israeli hospitals treating them.

The U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, tweeted that there were American citizens among the wounded. An embassy spokesperson disclosed no other information or details.

