'Bullet ripped the shirt but did not hurt me,' says 'miracle' survivor of Jerusalem attack

(YNET NEWS) -- One of the survivors of the terror attack in Jerusalem on Sunday called his escape from the scene of the shooting unscathed a "miracle" after one of the bullets ripped through his shirt but did not inflict major injuries.
A Palestinian gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem's Old City early Sunday, wounding eight Israelis. Two of the victims were in serious condition, including a pregnant woman with abdominal injuries and a man with gunshot wounds to the head and neck, according to Israeli hospitals treating them.
The U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, tweeted that there were American citizens among the wounded. An embassy spokesperson disclosed no other information or details.