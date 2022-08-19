A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldLET THE VENGEANCE BEGIN
Canadian province shuts down 39 trucking companies involved in Freedom Convoy protests

Ontario Ministry of Transportation issued order to seize all license plates

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 19, 2022 at 4:02pm
Trucker rebellion in Ottawa (video screenshot)

(TRUCK NEWS) – The Ontario Ministry of Transportation has effectively shut down 39 trucking businesses in the wake of a crackdown on so-called Freedom Convoy protesters.

Responding to questions from trucknews.com, the ministry confirmed that 12 suspension and seizure orders were issued to Ontario-based large truck operators involved in the protests, suspending their operating authority throughout Canada, and issuing an order to seize all the plates registered to them.

Protesters from outside the province faced sanctions of their own. Twenty-seven seizure orders were issued to large truck operators from outside the province, banning them from operating any commercial motor vehicle in Ontario.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
