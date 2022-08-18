A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Politics U.S. WorldYOUR GOVERNMENT AT WORK
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

CDC to get overhaul after major 'public mistakes' in COVID response

'In our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 17, 2022 at 9:00pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Courtesy Twitter / Daniela Jampel)

(Courtesy Twitter / Daniela Jampel)

(NEW YORK POST) -- The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced plans to overhaul the agency Wednesday — while admitting to major “mistakes” in handling the pandemic.

“For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for COVID-19, and in our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

“I want us all to do better and it starts with CDC leading the way,” she said of her agency’s more than 11,000 staff.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Psyop watch: The deeply strange case of Anne Heche
CDC to get overhaul after major 'public mistakes' in COVID response
'Kiss of death': Woman charged with murder of inmate boyfriend after 'passing him drugs via kiss'
Iraq's 'Garden of Eden,' parched by drought, is now 'like a desert'
U.S. green group reschedules Israel trips it canceled under pressure
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×