Child drownings spotlight surge in illegal immigrant deaths

The drownings of two young children trying to cross the Rio Grande last week illustrate the tragic surge in migrant deaths and disappearances at the southern border since Joe Biden took office.

Last year, migrant deaths and disappearances increased 53%, according to the United Nations International Organization for Migration, reported Just the News.

The body of a 5-year-old girl was pulled from the water near El Paso, Texas, last Monday, and a 3-year-old boy drowned near Eagle Pass, Texas.

Authorities found 609 bodies on the U.S. side of the border in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022, which began in October, according to internal U.S. Customs and Border Protection data reported by the Washington Examiner. That's a record, surpassing the 566 who died during all of fiscal year 2021.

The U.N. agency says on its website that the "border crossing between Mexico and the U.S. has become the site of a grave human rights crisis, where thousands of people have gone missing and lost their lives during migration."

Drowning has been the No. 2 cause of death for migrants, next to harsh environmental conditions.

Just the News cited experts who say an increasing number of children are facing the risks due to U.S. policy, which leads families to believe they won't be deported or detained if they are accompanied by children.

Oliver said children are being used as "passports" to gain entry to the United States"

"The Biden administration has incentivized this practice by essentially limiting detention to single adults and eschewing the detention of family units,"he said. "So, to practically guarantee their release into the country after brief processing, adults are bringing minors with them."

Overall, a total of 4.9 million illegal aliens have crossed the border since Biden took office, including and estimated 900,000 “gotaways” who have disappeared into American communities, according to an analysis of government data by FAIR, the Federation for American Immigration Reform.

“Roughly the equivalent of the entire population of Ireland has illegally entered the United States in the 18 months President Biden has been in office, with many being released into American communities," said FAIR's president, Dan Stein.

"In that time, the Biden administration has blamed an unprecedented surge of illegal immigration on all sorts of external factors, except their own sabotage of our nation’s immigration laws," he said.

"The endless flow of illegal aliens and the incursion of lethal narcotics pouring across our border will not end until this administration demonstrates a willingness to enforce our laws."

From July 2021 to July 2022, there were about 2.4 million illegal border crossings met by U.S. border officials. In contrast, under President Trump's policies, such as Remain in Mexico, there were a little more than 626,000 such crossings from January 2020 to January 2021.

