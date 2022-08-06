A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.THE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

CNN suffers worst numbers since 2016, can't rely on Trump for ratings anymore

Internal chaos at news network hasn't helped

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 6, 2022 at 5:57pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo: Pinterest)

(Photo: Pinterest)

(CRANKERS) – CNN generated record profits over the past few years, mostly thanks to riding the wave of Donald Trump’s popularity. However, according to a New York Times story, in a year packed with turmoil, slumping ratings and new management, CNN is projected to see its lowest profits since 2016 and it looks like they’re doing absolutely abysmal in the ratings.

Earlier this year, the company dumped its old longtime boss Jeff Zucker, over a lack of transparency regarding an in-office relationship, fired former prime-time star Chris Cuomo over issues regarding how much he helped his brother and former governor Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment charges, and dropped its new streaming service CNN+ as soon as new owners at Discovery took over in the spring.

Zucker was replaced by TV executive Chris Licht, who vowed to make the news station more centrist after a shift to more opinion during the Trump presidency. Also, Licht reduced heavy usage of the word “breaking news,” a strategy Zucker embraced to keep eyeballs on the network.

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump speaks at CPAC Texas
Majority of Americans prioritize economy over climate change
Have Democrats had their fill of Larry Krasner's antics?
Death Valley floods leave 1,000 staff, guests stranded
CNN suffers worst numbers since 2016, can't rely on Trump for ratings anymore
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×