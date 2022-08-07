A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
College group wants Jewish students to 'unlearn' support for Israel

Jews clash over anti-Zionist organization's alleged antisemitism

WND News Services
Published August 7, 2022 at 7:06pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A Jewish group at the City University of New York pledged to get the Jewish student population to “unlearn” its Zionism and create “their own Jewish identity” in solidarity with the Palestinian liberation activists and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

The group, which calls itself “Not In Our Name: An anti-Zionist Jewish Coalition at CUNY,” denounced Zionism within the university system and challenged the relationship between Zionism and Judaism. It also “wholeheartedly” endorsed the BDS movement, according to a statement and a July 13 Jewish News Syndicate report.

The pro-Palestine activist organization wrote that the Zionist movement within CUNY “aims to criminalize and demonize Palestinian students and workers” and stated that Israel is a “settler colonial aparteid regime.” The group promised to “create networks and programs within the CUNY Jewish population to question, critique, and unlearn Zionism so they may form their own Jewish identity.”

WND News Services
