College students upset at 'phallic' sculpture erected on campus

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Students at Imperial College London are miffed at an art piece to be displayed on campus because it has an “obvious erect penis interpretation.”

The allegedly “phallic” nature of the six-meter-high Antony Gormley piece, going up later this summer at the new Dangoor Plaza, drew the ire of the Imperial College Union according to The Guardian.

While Gormley, “one of Britain’s leading sculptors,” said the piece is intended to evoke an image of a person “balancing on the balls of the feet while squatting on its haunches,” the Union claimed the sculpture looks like “a person baring their erect penis.” It added the piece will tarnish “the image and reputation of the college.”

