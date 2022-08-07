A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education WorldBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

College students upset at 'phallic' sculpture erected on campus

'Backlash was not unforeseen by some individuals'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 7, 2022 at 7:39pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Students at Imperial College London are miffed at an art piece to be displayed on campus because it has an “obvious erect penis interpretation.”

The allegedly “phallic” nature of the six-meter-high Antony Gormley piece, going up later this summer at the new Dangoor Plaza, drew the ire of the Imperial College Union according to The Guardian.

While Gormley, “one of Britain’s leading sculptors,” said the piece is intended to evoke an image of a person “balancing on the balls of the feet while squatting on its haunches,” the Union claimed the sculpture looks like “a person baring their erect penis.” It added the piece will tarnish “the image and reputation of the college.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Former CNN anchor arrested for alleged hit-and-run
College students upset at 'phallic' sculpture erected on campus
College group wants Jewish students to 'unlearn' support for Israel
WATCH: Baseball fan knocked out during game brawl despite security intervening
Popular children's toy store makes startling comeback
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×