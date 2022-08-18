Confessions of a former communist

I have a confession to make. It may help to explain what Joe Biden is up to – and why I felt so strongly about Barack Obama.

I understand what Biden and Obama are about and what they are doing because I was once like them: I am a former communist.

As a youth growing up during the Vietnam War, I was influenced by some of the more extreme, anti-American opposition to that conflict and began to identify with the enemy. I became convinced the U.S. epitomized all that was evil in the world.

During high school, I was arrested in what we called "anti-war demonstrations" that should be more accurately termed "anti-American riots." Just like Obama, my youthful radicalism attracted the attention of powerful and influential people in the country. I was recruited for full-ride scholarships at colleges like Antioch, known for grooming the next generation of leftists. When I got into trouble for refusing to salute the flag, the American Civil Liberties Union was there, johnny-on-the-spot, to defend me and bring the school principal to his knees.

During the euphemistically named "Indo-China Peace Campaign," organized by Tom Hayden and Jane Fonda, I was given the "honor" of serving as a bodyguard for Fonda, recently returned from North Vietnam where she posed for photographs sitting in an anti-aircraft emplacement meant to shoot down American planes.

I was recruited for terrorist attacks like blowing up chemical plants by older radicals who didn't have the courage to do it themselves. (I thank God today, I never followed through on these plots.) I wrote for some of the most left-wing periodicals in America – the Guardian, the Liberated Guardian and more.

And my reputation preceded me.

Even after college, when my views had moderated considerably, I was invited to meet Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn, who were still underground for their own acts of domestic terrorism.

I tell you all of this – and there's much more to the story – to illustrate the extent of my delusional misguidedness bred into me by a cadre of older and even less wise facilitators.

I've spent decades repudiating all those lies – deceptions and disinformation I understand better than most, having been a victim of them.

But maybe I should have stayed the course and run for president instead.

Because the little we know about the life of Obama, a puppet master to Biden, is ever-so familiar to me.

Obama was groomed to be a community organizer. He accepted it, and it led him to the White House where he was a force for true evil for eight years. Hillary Clinton tried to succeed him but never got the chance. But Biden did, as we know, and has run the most oppressive, tyrannical and anti-liberty regime ever in the U.S.

Is it easy to conceal that kind of indiscretion? You bet. I'm openly discussing them here for the second time some 50 years later, having written 15 books and tens of millions of words in 45-year career in journalism.

The difference between me and Obama/Biden is that they never changed. Obama is as radical today as he was when he launched his political career in the living room of Ayers and Dohrn. He loathes all America stands for today as much as he did when he worked as a lawyer for the political racketeering ACORN. And Biden is exceeding his wickedness.

I understand them. I can decode their rhetoric. I still know how the extreme left thinks. I know what their goals are. And I know they have effectively and "fundamentally changed" America.

That's why this election year represents America's last chance to save itself from ruin, from catastrophe, from irreversible calamity, from "revolution."

But for those who have ears, listen. For those who have eyes, see.

This election is our last chance to stop the bleeding, to buy the good ship America time to right its course, to at least slow our descent into economic and social chaos.

America needs to awaken, like I did. America needs to repent, like I did. America needs to make a political and spiritual U-turn, like I did.

We're running out of time.

The deck is stacked against us. Cultural Marxism has been with us for 50 years. We've learned much about the opposition and the depraved, cheating ways recently.

I have found that our most important weapon in defeating them is prayer. It's our only hope.

"Hear me when I call, O God of my righteousness: thou hast enlarged me when I was in distress; have mercy upon me, and hear my prayer." – Psalm 4:1

