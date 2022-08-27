A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Controversial billboards seen in California warn against moving to Texas

'This is the lowest of the low. It's bizarre. It's amateurish'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 27, 2022 at 5:15pm
Controversial billboards seen in California warn against moving to Texas (video screenshot)

(NBC CONNECTICUT) – Some mysterious billboards have recently gone up in San Francisco and Los Angeles, warning people not to move to Texas.

But who is behind it? That’s the big question swirling around the controversial billboards that say “Don’t move to Texas” and “The Texas miracle died in Uvalde,” referring to the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The "Texas miracle" is believed to be a reference to the state’s regulatory and economic systems, a term coined by former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to describe years of commercial growth. "Don't mess with Texas," a slogan developed by the Texas Department of Sanitation in 1985 for a statewide anti-littering campaign, is crossed out with a large red "X" in the top-right corner of the billboard.

