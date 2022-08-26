COVID cuts back nation's life expectancy by 1.8 years

Then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, issue a starkly harsh order during the COVID-19 pandemic – that nursing homes could not refuse to admit patients who tested positive, meaning tens of thousands of seniors were exposed to the deadly China virus.

And he publicized a small, and incorrect, number for deaths when a much larger 10,000 actually died – all while he was negotiating a $5.1 million book contract in which he boasts of how he handled the "American Crisis."

Now the real cost of the COVID pandemic, and more, is being revealed, with a report confirming the life expectancy for New Yorkers dropped dramatically from 2019 to 2020, "mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increases in unintentional injuries."

A report at Just the News says the details come from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Back in 2019, New York was third nationally among the states with a life expectancy of 80.7 years. That dropped to 77.7 years in 2020. It was the steepest drop in any state, which all showed reduced life expectancies.

The state's figure still was slightly above the national average of 77 years, which also had dropped.

"Overall, life expectancy in the United States declined by 1.8 years from 2019 to 2020, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increases in unintentional injuries," the CDC said.

The "unintentional" injuries mostly came from drug overdoses, the agency said.

For men, New York figured dropped from 78.2 in 2019 to 74.8 in 2020. For woman, it fell from 83.1 to 80.7.

"In addition, the CDC’s report found life expectancy for New Yorkers at age 65 dropped by nearly two years, from 20.3 to 18.4, going from No. 3 nationally to 21st. In 2019, New York men at 65 had a life expectancy of 16.8 years. Females went from a life expectancy of 21.6 years to 19.9," Just the News reported.

According to Yahoo News, "Of course, COVID spiked death rates across the globe, but the virus itself isn’t solely responsible for the drop in life expectancy. Rather, it compounded other risk factors for an earlier death, like unintentional injuries due to drug overdoses and preexisting conditions complicated by the virus. Dr. Robert Anderson, National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) Chief of Mortality Statistics, explained that these figures do not include deaths where COVID was a contributing factor, admitting that that type of tracking can get tricky."

Anderson explained, "[COVID] may have exacerbated an existing disease or it may have contributed in some way but it wasn’t what initiated the chain of events leading to death. And the person who is certifying the cause of death — usually it’s a physician, medical examiner, or coroner — has to determine what role COVID-19 played in causing the death, and this is essentially three options: it was the underlying cause and it initiated that chain of events; it was a contributing factor and played some role but it wasn’t the underlying cause; or it wasn’t a factor at all, in which case it shouldn’t be reported on the death certificate."

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 totaled just at 400,000 under President Trump, who was in office during the advent and worst of the pandemic. Since Joe Biden took office, nearly another 700,000 have died in America.

