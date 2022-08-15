COVID-infected Pfizer CEO promised vaccine was 100% effective

When his COVID-19 vaccine was rolled out, the CEO of Pfizer touted a South Africa trial he said was evidence that the shots would be 100% effective in preventing infection.

On Monday, however, he tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

"I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms," he wrote on Twitter. "I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid."

People who have been infected with an omicron subvariant of the virus generally have reported mild symptoms and recovered whether vaccinated or not.

Also on Monday, the Defense Department announced Secretary Lloyd Austin tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

"I will retain all authorities and plan to maintain my normal work schedule virtually from home," Austin wrote.

🚨 Breaking: 4x vaccinated US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin infected with Covid for the second time this year 🤡 pic.twitter.com/FAoD4yi5lZ — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 15, 2022

They have all tested positive.

They are all grateful.

🤡 pic.twitter.com/pJb1SfvMaU — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 15, 2022

Both Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Biden – who contracted COVID-19 after being quadruple-vaccinated – took the Pfizer product Paxlovid and experienced the "rebound" of the disease that some doctors see in as many as 40% or 50% of their COVID cases.

Paxlovid was tested only on unvaccinated people. And as Bourla noted, it is not FDA-approved. The drug has been authorized by the FDA for emergency to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients.

"We have come so far in our efforts to battle this disease that I am confident I will have a speedy recovery," Bourla said. "I am incredibly grateful for the tireless efforts of my Pfizer colleagues who worked to make vaccines and treatments available for me and people around the world."

In April 2021, Bourla tweeted: "Excited to share that updated analysis from our Phase 3 study with BioNTech that also showed that our COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 cases in South Africa. 100%!"

In May, at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Bourla was on a panel with WEF founder Klaus Schwab, who lamented that they "were both targets of the anti-vaccine movements and conspiracy people."

Bourla complained that there is a "very fanatic group of anti-vaxxers that will go after us no matter what."

"They will claim that the sun didn't go up because people were vaccinated," he said, suggesting the criticisms are completely detached from science.

But "everything went OK," the Pfizer CEO told Schwab, "and now, I think, we can move on."

Bourla made a similar charge in November, declaring people spreading "misinformation" about the vaccines were "criminals" who have cost "millions of lives."

However, he acknowledged in January that two doses of his vaccine "offer very limited protection, if any" against the dominant omicron variant. And he said the mRNA vaccines "don't have the safety profile that we hoped we can achieve with this technology."

Bourla, Fauci, Biden and other top officials have continued to maintain that the COVID shots protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death, despite studies and real-world data to the contrary.

And they continue to ignore the reports of severe illness and death attributed to the COVID vaccines in the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System database run by the CDC and the FDA. As of Aug. 5, VAERS contained 30,162 reports of COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths among a total of more than 1.3 million adverse events.

