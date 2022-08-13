A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.URBAN UNREST
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Crime-ridden blue city will divert some cops from neighborhoods to protect movie sets

Orders come after suspect threw unidentified device near film crew

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 13, 2022 at 5:04pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) – The Chicago Police Department (CPD) reportedly ordered two commanders to divert some of their police from neighborhoods to film and TV production sets Friday, according to local news.

The orders came four days after officers responded to an incident at a film set on Monday, where a suspect "lit and threw an unidentified object" near the set on the 1000 block of South Desplaines Street near the University of Illinois at Chicago around 10:20 p.m.

The object did not explode, and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Judge Roy Moore vindicated, wins $8.2 million defamation lawsuit
Crime-ridden blue city will divert some cops from neighborhoods to protect movie sets
Border town mayor tells Dem-run city leaders to suck it up after complaining over a few migrant buses
How Wisconsin Supreme Court is returning state to normalcy after 2020 election
U.N. peacekeeping rotations to resume in Mali after month-long suspension
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×