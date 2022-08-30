'Crisis': Huge percentage of Brits won't turn on heat this winter

With energy bills set to spike by 80% in October, nearly one quarter of adults in Britain say they will not turn on their heating this winter, according to a poll.

The survey by Savanta ComRes – commissioned by the Liberal Democrats party, the U.K.'s third largest – found the figure is even higher among parents with children under the age of 18, the Huffington Post U.K. reported.

The poll showed that, overall, 23% expect not to turn on their heating, while 27% of parents with children under 18 said the same.

The British government energy regulator Ofgem announced last week the average household's yearly heating bill will rise in October from 1,971 pounds to 3,549 pounds. In U.S. dollars, that's a rise of from about $2,300 to $4,140.

The Liberal Democrats' Cabinet Office spokeswoman, Christine Jardine, warned millions were facing "financial devastation," with Britain "on the brink of the worst cost of living crisis in a century."

Jardine's party insists that the Tory government's planned spike in energy costs must be cancelled, ignoring the fact that price controls that contravene market realities historically have only exacerbated such crises, causing devastating shortages.

On Twitter, the purported owner of a small U.K. coffee shop posted a photo of what is described as a two-month electricity bill amounting to about $10,000.

Small UK coffee shop gets a two-month $10,000 electricity bill. Climate idiocy is pointlessly expensive and needlessly disastrous. https://t.co/ysGm6jVBxJ — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) August 30, 2022

Outgoing conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that his Conservative Party successor will announce "another huge package of financial support" to help people pay their energy bills.

The current forecast is that energy bills will get much, much worse, rising to 6,522 pounds ($7,600) next year.

The problem isn’t limited to Britain. As Tucker Carlson reports, energy prices across Europe are expected to increase by hundreds of percentage points in the coming months.

Europe’s benchmark wholesale electricity price spiked more than 25% on Aug. 22, surpassing 700 euros ($700) per megawatt hour for the first time. Now, just one week later, it has climbed to 1,000 euros ($1,000).

Reuters reported Tuesday that France, once Europe's top power exporter, might not produce enough nuclear energy this winter to help its European neighbors and might need to ration electricity to meet its own needs.

See Tucker Carlson’s segment:

